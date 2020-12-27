Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Akshar Dave 🪁
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Technology
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published
on
December 27, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Twitter Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
mobile phone
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
HD Dark Wallpapers
technology
hand
night
contrast
minimal
electronics
HD Phone Wallpapers
cell phone
Public domain images
Related collections
PRESSET. Stock Photos
368 photos
· Curated by Steffen Tomt
photo
newspaper
HD Grey Wallpapers
Social Media
21 photos
· Curated by Mongezi Mtati
social medium
icon
social
2020_02
203 photos
· Curated by Tobias Streichan
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers