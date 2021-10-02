Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eyestetix Studio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
3D Renders
Share
Info
Eyestetix Studio, Jalan Durian, Banjar Juwet, Abiansemal, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
Published
18d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Golden Chinese Coin
Related tags
HD 3D Wallpapers
render
digital image
golden
3d render
blender
coin
tebha worspace
chinese
HD Gold Wallpapers
ring
jewelry
accessories
accessory
coin
Money Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
People
201 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
books, libraries, paper
215 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images