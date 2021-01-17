Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Agnieszka Mordaunt
@agnieszkam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, UK
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
temple newsam road
leeds
uk
Winter Images & Pictures
winter snow
fog
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
storm
blizzard
Landscape Images & Pictures
weather
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
9 photos
· Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette