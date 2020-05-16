Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Invalid Account
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
accessories
accessory
jewelry
ring
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Casamento
902 photos
· Curated by Brigtter
casamento
bride
Wedding Backgrounds
Valued
34 photos
· Curated by Maggie Greenway
valued
accessory
Diamond Backgrounds
jewel
45 photos
· Curated by Marina Voitsehovskaya
jewel
accessory
jewelry