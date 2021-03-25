Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pia Kamp
@piakamp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cake Images
torte
delicious food
Celebration Images
lime
Flower Images
Nature Images
yummy
berries
fresh
feier
familie
Family Images & Photos
celebrate
delicious
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
wedding cake
beige
Birthday Cake Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wedding Boheme
75 photos
· Curated by LOOX PRESETS
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
human
Bakery
179 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
bakery
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Food and Things
1,938 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images