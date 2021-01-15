Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shashi Chaturvedula
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Raindrops on green grass
Related tags
grassland
HD Green Wallpapers
rain drop
Forest Backgrounds
forest bathing
authentic
rainy day
nature green
nature images
fresh
mindful
slowlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
ice
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Personable Pets
261 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures