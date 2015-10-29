Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Arturrro
artek123
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
misty forest
Misty forest trail
A map marker
Muszyna Zdrój, Polska
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-5 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
outdoor
road
natural
trees
grey
calm
forest wallpaper
fog
forest background
mist
dust
polska
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20