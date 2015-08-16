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Mike Enerio
mikeenerio
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minimalist photography of wood slab
Rocky wall pattern
A map marker
Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
texture
green
pattern
natural
grey
leaves
rock
wave
stone
brown
rocks
outdoors
lines
bush
closeup
formation
streaks
singapore
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