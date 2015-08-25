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Blake Parkinson
blakeparkinson
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minimalist photography of white table and chairs resto
White minimalist coffee shop
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15 Cecil Ct, Mill Rd, Leamington Spa CV31 1BH, UK, Royal Leamington Spa, United Kingdom
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Published on
August 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5c
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
coffee
restaurant
book
white
design
street
grey
table
coffee shop
glass
chair
shop
bright
bowl
chairs
coffe shop
plant pot
tables
prints
Backgrounds
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