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Jamie Hagan
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minimalist photography of stone with grass
Mossy tree bark
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
natural
plant
trees
wood
growth
rocks
woods
moss
national park
tree bark
bark
details
trunk
yosemite valley
united states
yosemite national park
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