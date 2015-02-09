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Benjamin Faust
benjamin_faust
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minimalist photography of person standing near backpack and boots
Military gear
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A35
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
shoes
grey
army
military
brick wall
america
soldier
shoe
jeans
object
brick
veterans day
legs
boots
footwear
leg
camo
boot
blue jeans
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