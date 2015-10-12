Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Matt Jones
mattrobinjones
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
minimalist photography of house shot in front of chain fence
Mansion entrance
A map marker
Witherslack, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A58
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
house
architecture
garden
trees
white
focus
mansion
housing
cottage
pathway
gate
front door
pavement
porch
residence
shrubs
home
website
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20