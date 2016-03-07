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Frank Luca
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milk on glass
The top of a foamy drink.
A map marker
British Columbia, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
morning
glass
chocolate
beer
milk
drink
alcohol
bubbles
cup
cream
bubble
starbucks
craft
beverage
craft beer
frappe
suds
canada
british columbia
Non-copyrighted images
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