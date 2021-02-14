Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ngọc chung
@chugfuho
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
geranium
plant
blossom
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
outdoors
pants
female
petal
jeans
denim
Rose Images
vegetation
peony
Girls Photos & Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos
· Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine