Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Яна Гурская
@yana_hurskaya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
products
handmade
ceramics
pot
Women Images & Pictures
vase
head
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
finger
pottery
produce
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mindful Glow
156 photos
· Curated by Content Pixie
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Texture Backgrounds
Mindful Glow
135 photos
· Curated by Urska Gabric
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Space Images & Pictures
Art
8 photos
· Curated by Lara Mai
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
human