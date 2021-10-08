Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
aster
pollen
daisy
daisies
asteraceae
petal
dahlia
Free stock photos
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Foreboding
69 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Sunshine vibes
65 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers