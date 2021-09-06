Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kevin Woblick
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Take cover!
Related tags
weaponry
weapon
gun
handgun
man
west
bulletproof vest
swat
gsg9
police
military
weapons
arms
tactics
abandoned
decay
decayed building
firearm
bulletproof
violence
Public domain images
Related collections
Still Lifes
349 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
pink
138 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant