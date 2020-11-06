Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Suzanne D. Williams
@scw1217
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
NIKON D200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly
Related tags
pollen
plant
insect
Butterfly Images
monarch
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Journey
64 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Collection #42: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Textures
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers