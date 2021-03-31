Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Soff Garavano Puw
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau, Carrer de Sant Antoni Maria Claret, Barcelona, Spain
Published
on
March 31, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
barcelona
spain
recinte modernista de sant pau
carrer de sant antoni maria claret
architecture
modernism
facade architecture
sant pau
hospital
facade
lluís domènech i montaner
wide angle
symetry
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
downtown
town
HD City Wallpapers
building
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cities
152 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Textures
31 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
cyberpunk
67 photos
· Curated by Paul Sajna
cyberpunk
building
Light Backgrounds