woman in blue jacket sitting on red boat
Dal Lake, Srinagar

About Floating Vegetable Market in Srinagar, Kashmir On Dal Lake, the Floating Vegetable Market is a unique site to savour in Srinagar. This colorful floating market, set against the beautiful backdrop, marks it as a photographer's haven. The pretty picture it proffers makes it one of the must-see places in Srinagar, Kashmir. One has to reach early in the morning to witness the bustling floating market. The floating gardens in the natural wetlands of Srinagar are the prime source of vegetables cultivation and these fresh vegetables are then sold on the floating shikara boats on the lake.

