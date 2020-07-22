Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rishikesh Patil
@rishi_kira
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Closeup shot of drum-sticks
Related tags
pune
maharashtra
india
drumstics
closeup
macro
drumpad
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
arm
People Images & Pictures
finger
hand
Public domain images
Related collections
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Blue
366 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture