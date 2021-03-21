Go to Sonika Agarwal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white tree trunk
brown and white tree trunk
Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close up macro shot of a spider sitting on a tree bark

Related collections

Blurred/in motion
102 photos · Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking