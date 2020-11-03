Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Barun Ghosh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hatibagan Junction, Sovabazar, Darjipara, Calcutta, West Bengal
Published on
November 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hatibagan junction
sovabazar
darjipara
calcutta
west bengal
Fruits Images & Pictures
banana
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
vegetable
grain
meal
Public domain images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Facial Recognition
1,816 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers