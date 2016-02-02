Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sebastien Gabriel
sgabriel
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Metro street signage
Metro sign in Paris
A map marker
Place de la Bastille, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
paris
light
design
bus
brown
paris wallpaper
traffic
sign
subway
metro
rustic
subway station
daylight
pole
buiding
metropolitan
retro sign
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20