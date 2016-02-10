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Britt Felton
brittfelton
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Metal details on a suspension foot bridge
Walking Over a Bridge
A map marker
Baños, Ecuador
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
support
jungle
bridge
focus
brown
journey
metal
amazon
blur
bokeh
fence
danger
hike
rope
iron
screw
depth of field
suspension
rusty
Non-copyrighted images
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