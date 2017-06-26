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Nigel Tadyanehondo
nxvision
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men's white dress shirt
Man weaving at temple
A map marker
Uluwatu Temple, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
people
blue
white
bali
grey
creative
temple
shirt
sunglasses
asian
old
sitting
weaving
thread
indonesian
maker
making
braiding
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