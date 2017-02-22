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Clem Onojeghuo
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men's white crew-neck t-shirt
Urban Explorer
A map marker
Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
city
people
building
summer
map
grey
hand
urban
male
metal
backpack
hat
sunny
london
human
clothing
united kingdom
jeans
apparel
Public domain images
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