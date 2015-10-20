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Brooke Cagle
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men's gray crew-neck t-shirt sitting on the grass
Man in Brooklyn park
A map marker
Brooklyn, New York, United States
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Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
green
grass
grey
thinking
park
crowd
bridge
lifestyle
alone
male
relax
skyline
solitude
newyork
sit
contemplate
people watching
new york
united states
Backgrounds
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