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men's black and white suit
Suits on the Loose
A map marker
Shinjuku, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 28, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
city
japan
people
tokyo
street
grey
urban
man in suit
downtown
gentleman
suits
shinjuku
harajuku
gentlemen
human
road
clothing
shoe
suit
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