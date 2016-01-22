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Lance Anderson
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meerkat standing on gray stone selective focus photography
Meerkat on rock
A map marker
San Diego Zoo, San Diego, United States
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Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
africa
stone
san diego
zoo
mammal
wild
meerkat
wait
guard
mongoose
sit
namib desert
fauna
expect
lookout
meercat
bird
plant
wildlife
Royalty-free images
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