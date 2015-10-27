Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
yvonne lee harijanto
yvonn3my
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
meat with sauce in black bowl
Meat Stew
A map marker
Klang, Malaysia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
dinner
brown
nutrition
vegetable
bbq
eating
meal
beef
dish
bowl
barbecue
spoon
pork
hot pot
pan
stew
comfort food
cuisine
utensil
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20