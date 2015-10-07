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Dan Edwards
de
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meat and vegetable on cooking pan
Cooking While Camping
A map marker
Kent, United Kingdom
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Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
outdoor
fire
wood
cooking
camping
vegetable
campfire
heat
camp
dish
pan
firewood
burn
skillet
united kingdom
kent
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