Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tebogo Masilela
@20ninetymedia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alexandra, Alexandra, South Africa
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sbusiso Masilela
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
alexandra
south africa
HD Black Wallpapers
face
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
smile
sunglasses
accessory
accessories
teeth
lip
mouth
shelf
finger
glasses
photo
photography
Free images
Related collections
Office
53 photos · Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
blue
426 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Water
161 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea