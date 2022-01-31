Go to Zeinab Ahmadpour's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

#iran #carpet #traditional

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

home decor
linen
wool
yarn
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Free pictures

Related collections

India
160 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Still Life
189 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
still
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking