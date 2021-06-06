Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jana Ohajdova
@jankao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lavender
plant
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Flower Images
blossom
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
Backgrounds
Related collections
Livestock and Agriculture
201 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images