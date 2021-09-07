Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
National Cancer Institute
@nci
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Acute myelocytic leukaemia (AML)
Related tags
tissue
cancer
histopathology
histopathological
neoplasm
neoplasmatic
sample
microscopic
leukemia
leukaemia
cell
rug
towel
Paper Backgrounds
paper towel
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Mosaic Leadership
99 photos
· Curated by Rachel Whitworth
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
aarti
35 photos
· Curated by quasi Digi
aarti
lab
laboratory
LOL
129 photos
· Curated by Martin Barnes
lol
hand
HQ Background Images