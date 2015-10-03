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Maria Darii
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masked woman standing beside rock
Woman in the Desert
A map marker
Merzouga Erg Chebbi Desert, Maroc
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Published on
October 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
blue
green
face
eye
eyes
dessert
brown
diversity
arabic
cloth
head
stones
arab
intense
maroc
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