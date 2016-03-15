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Milada Vigerova
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maroon and silver-colored kettle on stove
Brewing coffee on a stove
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
hot
morning
drink
brown
coffe
flame
beverage
press
pot
kettle
stove
appliance
coffee maker
turkish coffee
coffee pot
maker
brew
burner
dials
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