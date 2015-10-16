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Autumn Mott Rodeheaver
autumnmott
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maple leaf with water dew on top selective focus photo
Wet Autumn Leaf
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
sun
autumn
rain
fall
grass
leaf
brown
green grass
leave
water drops
dew
maple
wet
drops
autumnal
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