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Malik Earnest
resolvxd
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man's face grayscale photo
shadow obscures male face
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
people
dark
black
face
boy
shadow
industrial
silhouette
creepy
guy
experimental
mysterious
hidden
despair
b&w
witness
blackandwhite
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