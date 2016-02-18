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Edu Lauton
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mannequin lying down on floor
Mannequin Parts
A map marker
Taguatinga, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
blue
model
body
world
working
reflection
death
bokeh
broken
ground
head
dummy
sidewalk
mannequin
down
urban decay
headless
brazil
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