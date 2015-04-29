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Changyu Hu
charliehu
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Manhattan Bridge, New York
Bridge with cars
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 29, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
winter
cars
architecture
grey
urban
bridge
bus
stone
contrast
brooklyn bridge
cloudy
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