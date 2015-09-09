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Christopher Campbell
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man with water sparkles
Staring Down The Competition
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Published on
September 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
fashion
model
face
white
grey
boy
eye
skin
hair
style
lips
pose
outdoors
swim
person wallpaper
drop
water drops
drops
High resolution images
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