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Nikola Jelenković
joe_banana
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man with cigarette
Smoking A Cigarette
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Published on
April 15, 2015 (UTC)
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FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
people
grey
smoke
male
shirt
smoking
cigarette
monochrome
guy
b&w
smoker
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