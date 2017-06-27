Marlama Tamang resides in the Nuwakot district of Nepal. Nuwakot is located in the northern part of Kathmandu. From the age of 25, he suffered from leprosy. He has done several treatments to cure it. His neighbor and villager changed there behavior towards him start treating him badly. So, he feel disappointment and he didn’t;t go outside his house. Later, he was cured after regular use of medicine but there is only few fingers left in his hand. He stay at home alone when his wife and son go for a work.