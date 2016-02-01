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Alain Wong
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man wearing gray sweater sitting on log during winter
Man sits on log in snow
A map marker
Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, Canada
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Published on
February 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
snow
trees
wood
grey
boy
canada
morning
alone
reflection
bokeh
cold
sweater
pine
log
sit
pensive
stump
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