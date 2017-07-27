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Mia Baker
miabaker
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Business & Work
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man wearing collared shirt using MacBook
Designer at his desk
A map marker
Whiteboard, Chattanooga, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
art
coffee
laptop
computer
mac
design
communication
desk
working
macbook
creative
electronic
office space
screen
coworking
lens
business
work
mountain range
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