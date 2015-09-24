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Josh Felise
jfelise
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man wearing brown leather oxford shoes beside woman wearing gold open-toe sandals
Wedding day shoes
A map marker
San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
love
wedding
clothing
shoes
grey
san francisco
feet
wedding background
shoe
marriage
legs
footwear
dock
detail
boot
fancy
casual
formal
special occasion
Free images
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