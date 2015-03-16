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Adeolu Eletu
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man wearing blue suit
Confident elegant man
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
business
black
blue
meeting
wall
wood
grey
corporate
hand
confidence
suit
smart
elegant
confident
suits
formal
business attire
blue suit
well dressed
High resolution images
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