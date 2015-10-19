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Luke Pamer
luke_pamer
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man wearing black t-shirt and knit cap fronting mountains
Early morning hike
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
model
grey
hiking
men
lifestyle
sunlight
outdoors
backpack
greenery
hat
hike
solitude
back
standing
beanie
looking out
united states
yosemite national park
PNG images
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